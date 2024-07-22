Hillary Clinton Hypes Kamala Harris: ‘Brilliant Prosecutor’

Former first lady and twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lauded Vice President Kamala Harris as a “brilliant prosecutor” in a Facebook post on Monday, following President Joe Biden announcing he is ending his reelection campaign and endorsing Harris for president in the 2024 election.

“I’ve known Kamala Harris a long time,” Clinton began in her Facebook post. “This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms.”

I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump… Posted by Hillary Clinton on Monday, July 22, 2024

Clinton then urged her Facebook followers to join Harris’s presidential campaign.

With regards to Project 2025, President Trump said in a July 5 Truth Social post that he has “nothing to do with them” and has “no idea who is behind it.”

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it,” Trump said. “I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Clinton’s praise of Harris as a prosecutor was in reference to the lawfare former President Trump has faced this year — ahead of the assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

Not everyone, however, finds Harris’ record as a prosecutor to be a good thing.

In the 2020 Democrat primary debates, then-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she was “deeply concerned” about Harris’ desire to become a “prosecutor president,” noting she “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations” and “blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row.”

“Senator Harris said she’s proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she’ll be a prosecutor president, but I’m deeply concerned about this record,” Gabbard said in 2020.

Watch Below:

“There are too many examples to cite, but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard continued. “She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so.”

“She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California, and she fought to keep a cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way,” Gabbard added.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.