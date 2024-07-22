Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) called on Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign during a congressional hearing Monday, joining numerous Republicans who have done so.

“I just don’t think this is partisan. If you have an assassination attempt on a president, former president or a candidate, you need to resign,” Khanna said.

Khanna compared then-Secret Service Director Stuart Knight’s resignation after the assassination attempt of then-President Ronald Reagan with Cheatle’s refusal to resign.

“Director Cheatle, would you agree that this is the most serious security lapse since President Reagan was shot in 1981 of the Secret Service?” he asked. “Yes, sir, I would,” Cheatle responded.

“You know what Stuart Knight did when he was in charge at the time of the Secret Service? You know what he did afterwards?” Khanna asked her.

“He remained on duty,” Cheatle responded.

“He resigned. He resigned,” Khanna corrected her. “That’s what Stuart Knight did. He was a Republican appointee. And he took responsibility. And I think you need to reflect.”

He continued, “You cannot go leading a secret service agency when there is an assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. I would say that about anyone who is running and so I guess my question to you is, what’s the difference between your position and what Stuart Knight did?”

Cheatle appeared to dig in against resigning.

“What I will tell you is that I am dedicated to finding the answers to what happened. And like every secret service agent, we don’t shirk from our responsibilities. I will remain on and be responsible to the agency, to this committee, to the former President and to the American public,” she responded.

Khanna pressed her, “Is there a reason you wouldn’t just do what Stuart Knight did after the Reagan assassination attempt?”

Cheatle responded, “I believe that I provided an answer.”

Khanna responded incredulously:

There’s there’s nothing more that you have to say? I mean, do you really believe at this moment, given how divided the country is and the questions asked that your service in this role is the best for the nation? I mean, I’m not saying you can’t do public service again, you can’t do something else good. Do you really genuinely in your heart believe that you being in this role is what’s right for America at this moment? I mean, do you think there are people who are Trump supporters who have confidence in you? The one thing that we’ve got to have — agencies in this country that … transcend politics, that have the confidence of independents, Democrats, Republicans, progressives, conservatives. Do you really believe that the majority of this country has confidence in you right now?

Cheatle responded, “I believe that the country deserves answers and I am committed to finding those answers and providing those answers.”

Khanna reiterated his call for her to resign.

“Look, I believe, Director Cheatle, that you should resign. I think there are colleagues on both sides of the aisle who believe that and I hope you’ll consider it.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.