Exclusive — Former WH Doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson Doubts Biden’s Coronavirus Diagnosis

Joe Biden has “really gone to the basement now,” and the coronavirus diagnosis was likely an excuse to get Biden out of the picture for a few days, former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, just two days after the 81-year-old president announced he will not seek reelection.

When asked by host Mike Slater where Biden is, Jackson replied, “Well, that’s a good question, right?”

“He’s really gone to the basement now. So I’ve been saying like, you know, look, this guy’s got COVID, and he’s got all these medical issues. You know, people forget he’s — he may have gone out of the race, but he’s still our Commander-in-Chief,” he said, reminding everyone that Biden is “still our head of state.”

Biden still has months go to in office, he continued, adding that he does not have any confidence that Biden can do the job.

“So I don’t know, it’s a good question. His doctor needs to come out and tell us what’s going on. He needs to, or he needs to get in front of the camera and speak to the country,” he said.

Biden announced Tuesday that he will address the nation Wednesday night.

Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 23, 2024

Jackson questioned whether or not Biden actually has the coronavirus, noting that he knows the president’s doctor and adding that he “wouldn’t hesitate to say whatever needs to be said, do whatever needs to be done, you know, for political purposes.”

“And it’s really convenient that all this happens and suddenly, you know, he’s getting, you know, really killed, you know, by his own party. And he needs a reason, they need a reason to get him off the campaign trail, get him off of the camera and regroup. And so suddenly he gets diagnosed with COVID, and he’s secluded, and, you know, out of the picture for ten days. One of the first things I noticed is they diagnosed him with COVID, and then he gets off the plane,” he said, noting that Biden was not even wearing a mask.

“They’re, the Dems, are mask Nazis. … He’s got, actually, a diagnosis of COVID. He has no mask on. He gets off the plane. They do an event, everything. He gets off the plane when he gets to Delaware at night, that night, he’s been diagnosed with COVID for, you know, most of the day now — no mask,” he marveled, noting that they are hypocrites.

“I just honestly don’t think he has COVID. I think that it was an excuse to sequester him away and try to, you know, regroup and figure out what’s going on here,” Jackson surmised.

LISTEN:

“I guess it was made obvious to them that, you know, that they’re done. Either he leaves or Nancy Pelosi is going to come out publicly and start criticizing him, and Kamala Harris is going to talk to the cabinet about, you know, exercising the 25th Amendment and removing him forcefully,” he added.

