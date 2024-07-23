Former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Will Run for California Governor in 2026

Villaraigosa lost — badly — to Newsom in the 2018 Democratic primary, spending “almost $35 million in the California primary to come in third for governor behind Republican businessman and first-time candidate John Cox, who spent just $6.6 million,” Breitbart News reported at the time.

He was nationally famous for another reason that is currently newsworthy: when presiding over the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2012, Villaraigosa pushed through a floor vote amending the party platform to restore pro-Israel planks, over the clear objection of the delegates.

That episode marked the beginning of the party’s public decline into anti-Israel sentiment — a change that has reached its nadir today, when the party’s presumptive nominee, Kamala Harris, will not be seen in public with Israel’s elected prime minister.

