House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced Tuesday that he and Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are creating a bipartisan task force to investigate the security failures surrounding an assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump on July 13.

“The security failures that allowed an assassination attempt on Donald Trump’s life are shocking. In response, @RepJeffries and I are announcing a House Task Force made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats to thoroughly investigate the matter,” he said in a post on X.

“The task force will be empowered with subpoena authority and will move quickly to find the facts, ensure accountability, and make certain such failures never happen again,” he posted.

The announcement comes after Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was subpoenaed to testify in front of the House Oversight Committee on Monday but refused to answer many basic questions from both Republican and Democrat members.

During the hearing, Cheatle angered lawmakers by refusing to answer questions and referring them to the Federal Bureau of Investigations for answers, simply because they are investigating the assassination attempt.

She also refused to consider resigning, vowing to stay on and even saying she believed she was the “best” person to lead the agency at this time.

