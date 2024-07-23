Report: VP Harris Office Hit by 92% Staff Turnover Since Assuming Power

The office of Vice President Kamala Harris experienced a turnover rate higher than 90% across the past three years, a watchdog report published Monday detailed, a continuation of a staff attrition rate that has followed her since even before the Biden administration officially assumed power.

Open the Books, a watchdog organization that reports on government expenditure, found some 91.5 percent of her staff headed for the exit since she was sworn in.

The report stated the straight facts of the departure numbers:

Elected in November 2020, Harris took the oath of office in January 2021. As of March 31, 2024, only four of the initial 47 staffers from the first year are still employed – consistently and without interruption – by the Vice President. Furthermore, the turnover chaos isn’t getting better. In the trailing 12-month period, 24 staffers left — that’s almost half the employees.

The findings came a day after the vice president launched her campaign for the White House during which she has pledged to unite the Democratic Party.

This is not the first time dysfunction has been highlighted amongst her team.

The “top-to-bottom dysfunction” the Atlantic referenced in October 2023 is shown in the reported payrolls Open the Books captured.

“In her first year and a half as vice president, Harris saw the departure of her chief of staff, communications director, domestic-policy adviser, national security adviser, and other aides,” the magazine wrote at the time, shining a spotlight on an issue that seems to have plagued her vice presidential tenure.

In the last year alone, (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) 24 people left their jobs with Harris.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2021 her staff reported they endured constant backstabbing, chaos, and dissatisfaction in the time since she assumed office.

The lack of office organization reportedly left staffers angry about being “treated like shit” in a work environment of “abuse.”