Anti-Israel Protesters Replace American Flags at Union Station with Palestinian Flags

Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of Union Station in Washington, DC, on Wednesday and removed American flags from flag poles, replacing them with Palestinian flags.

Video footage posted to X shows Palestinian flags at the top of flag poles outside of the station after the American flags had been removed.

Video footage from ABC News shows “stun grenades” being used, and pro-Palestinian protesters were reported to be raising a Palestinian flag.

United States Park Police officers reportedly moved in to try to prevent the protesters from removing an American flag from a pole, and several protesters were reportedly arrested.

The protests outside Union Station come in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of United States House and Senate members.

On Tuesday afternoon, anti-Israel protesters gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, and, on Tuesday evening, protesters gathered outside of the Watergate Hotel — where Netanyahu was staying — and projected a wanted sign with Netanyahu’s face onto the exterior of the building.

A pro-Palestinian group also posted video footage of maggots and mealworms it placed on a banquet table at the Watergate Hotel.

Breitbart News reached out to the U.S. Park Police for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

