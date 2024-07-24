Anti-Israel Protesters Replace American Flags at Union Station with Palestinian Flags

Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside of Union Station in Washington, DC, on Wednesday and removed American flags from flag poles, replacing them with Palestinian flags.

Video footage posted to X shows Palestinian flags at the top of flag poles outside of the station after the American flags had been removed.

Anti-Israel protesters have taken down the American flags outside Union Station and replaced them with Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/Yli1tN6QSz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

Video footage from ABC News shows “stun grenades” being used, and pro-Palestinian protesters were reported to be raising a Palestinian flag.

BREAKING: The anti-Israel protesters in DC just tore down an American flag outside Union Station and raised a Palestinian flag in its place. pic.twitter.com/T4CEszv3RU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2024

United States Park Police officers reportedly moved in to try to prevent the protesters from removing an American flag from a pole, and several protesters were reportedly arrested.

Absolute chaos at Union Station after US Park Police moved in to prevent anti-Israel protesters from taking down a U.S. flag. Arrests have been made. Park Police withdrew after securing the US flag, the mob chased them. pic.twitter.com/ZE3Lp6PQHC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

The protests outside Union Station come in response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of United States House and Senate members.

On Tuesday afternoon, anti-Israel protesters gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, and, on Tuesday evening, protesters gathered outside of the Watergate Hotel — where Netanyahu was staying — and projected a wanted sign with Netanyahu’s face onto the exterior of the building.

A pro-Palestinian group also posted video footage of maggots and mealworms it placed on a banquet table at the Watergate Hotel.

Breitbart News reached out to the U.S. Park Police for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.