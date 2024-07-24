Anti-Israel Protesters Release Maggots, Mealworms in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Hotel

Anti-Israel protesters released maggots and mealworms in the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying while visiting Washington, DC.

The Washington, DC; Maryland; and Virginia chapter of a pro-Palestinian organization called Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video on Instagram showing maggots and mealworms on a banquet table at the Watergate Hotel.

The group also claimed to have released crickets onto “multiple floors of the hotel.”

“We are a transnational, independent, grassroots movement of young Palestinians dedicated to the liberation of our homeland and people,” the organization’s website says.

“BON APPETIT!!” the group wrote in its post. “MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST’S WAR TABLE!”

“Palestinian protesters manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people,” the group added. “Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel.”

The group added that fire alarms had been set off on several floors of the hotel for “over 30 minutes” in order to “ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives.”

“May their dreams be haunted by the death of our people and decay of their society,” the group added.

This comes ahead of Netanyahu’s speech before Congress at 2:00 p.m.

Since Netanyahu was invited by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) in June to speak before a joint meeting of members of the United States House and Senate, several lawmakers have said they would boycott his speech.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have both stated they will be boycotting “war criminal” Netanyahu’s speech.

On Tuesday afternoon, anti-Israel protesters gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building in protest of Netanyahu’s upcoming speech.

Anti-Israel protesters also projected a large wanted sign, showing Netanyahu’s face, onto the Watergate Hotel on Tuesday evening.

Breitbart News reached out to Palestinian Youth Movement for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.