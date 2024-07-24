Poll: 6 in 10 Say Biden’s Mental Decline a ‘Threat’ to National Security

More than six in ten likely U.S. voters agree with the statement, “Joe Biden’s recent mental decline poses a threat to the safety and security of the United States,” a survey found.

The survey found that 46 percent “strongly agree” Biden’s mental decline poses a national security threat to the United States, while 36 percent disagree, and 22 percent “strongly disagree.” The survey by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute was taken before President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday.

“Since Biden announced he was ending his bid for another four years in the White House, leading Republicans have demanded that Biden should resign as president,” the survey report notes.

By political affiliation, 81 percent of Republican voters, 39 percent of Democrats, and 62 percent of unaffiliated voters at least “somewhat agree” that “Biden’s recent mental decline poses a threat” to national security.

“Clearly, most Americans believe that President Biden’s mental decline, which was on full display in late June during the debate, has become so acute that it poses a serious national security threat to the United States,” said Chris Talgo, editorial director of The Heartland Institute. “I find it almost inconceivable that more than six in 10 Americans think the current commander-in-chief and leader of the free world is unable to perform his most fundamental duty: keeping Americans safe from threats at home and abroad.”

Likely voters were also polled in six battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. That separate result found 65 percent of likely voters in battleground states agree Biden’s mental decline is a threat to national security, including 50 percent who “strongly agree.”

The survey of 2,466 U.S. Likely Voters, and 5,605 Likely Voters in six battleground states was conducted on July 5-12, 2024. The margin of sampling error is ±2 percentage points for the national results, and ±1 percentage points for battleground states, with a 95 percent level of confidence.