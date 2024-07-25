Kamala Harris Comms Director Previously Called to ‘Defund the Police’

Brian Fallon, the new Communications Director for Vice President Kamala Harris as she gears up for the presidential nomination, previously called to “Defund the Police.”

Fallon, whose bio on X now says, “Harris for President,” previously wrote in 2020, following the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots, that the police should be defunded.

It remains unclear if he has since changed his position on that issue, which became wildly unpopular with Democrat and Republican voters.

Harris hired Fallon as her Comms Director in 2023 even though he also previously employed ageist arguments against Joe Biden. Per the Washington Free Beacon:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s latest hire has called for elderly public officials to step down and once mocked President Joe Biden for “trying to complete an answer” during a political debate. Fallon’s résumé includes stints as spokesman for Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated 2016 presidential bid and as head of Demand Justice, an activist group behind the movement to expand the Supreme Court. Fallon has a history of comments that could prove awkward for his boss’s boss. At Demand Justice, he spearheaded a campaign to pressure then-Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer to retire because of Breyer’s advanced age. A longtime Harris cheerleader, Fallon slammed Biden during a 2019 Democratic debate, writing on X, formerly Twitter, that “Biden trying to complete an answer is a tender moment,” and criticizing Biden for his past collaboration with segregationists.

Since Joe Biden endorsed her candidacy following his decision to step down, Kamala Harris has made a pivot publicly from more extremist positions. On Thursday, she publicly condemned far-left anti-Israel protesters for their antisemitic rhetoric.

Read my full statement on the protests in Washington, D.C. yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zJpZvdQDt9 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 25, 2024

