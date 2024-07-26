Rep. Jackson: Trump’s Medical Records Say ‘Gunshot Wound,’ Wray Wrong to Suggest Anything Else

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) revealed in a memo Friday that the initial medical evaluation for former President Donald Trump after he was injured at a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, said “gunshot wound,” insisting that FBI Director Christopher Wray’s suggestion that anything other than a bullet hit Trump is “wrong.”

Jackson wrote a memo addressed to citizens of the United States and posted on Truth Social:

As the former Physician to the President for President Donald J. Trump, I have continued to monitor his health and well-being, along with his primary care physician, since the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on the evening of July 13th. The would-be assassin fired multiple rounds from a relatively close distance using a high-powered rifle, with one bullet striking the former President, and now the Republican Nominee for President, in his right ear. I have reviewed President Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a “Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear.” Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq, I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career. Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.

During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass. There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself. Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else. As a former White House Physician for 14 years, who served during three presidential administrations, and served as the appointed physician for both President Obama and President Trump, I fully understand the global significance of this attempt on the life of the former President and the current Republican Nominee for President. As such, I want to reassure the American people and the rest of the world, that President Trump is doing extremely well. He is rapidly recovering from the gunshot wound to his right ear. I will continue to be available to assist President Trump and his personal physician in any way they see fit and will provide updates as necessary and with the permission of President Trump. Respectfully,

Ronny Jackson

Wray testified to the House Judiciary Committee and cast doubt on whether Trump was hit by a “bullet or shrapnel,” prompting media outlets to speculate that Trump was not actually shot.

He said, “I think, with respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.”

“Donald Trump Might Not Have Been Shot After All,” read a Newsweek headline on July 25.

The headline was later updated to “Donald Trump May Not Have Been Hit by Bullet, FBI Director Says” and included an FBI statement. The article was updated to read:

A spokesperson for the FBI told Newsweek that since the attack, the bureau “has been consistent and clear that the shooting was an attempted assassination of former President Trump which resulted in his injury, as well as the death of a heroic father and the injuries of several other victims.” “FBI Director Wray provided extensive congressional testimony on Wednesday about the FBI’s investigation. This was a heinous attack and the FBI is devoting enormous resources to learn everything possible about the shooter and what led to his act of violence. The FBI’s Shooting Reconstruction Team continues to examine evidence from the scene, including bullet fragments, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Jackson is a retired Navy admiral and Trump’s former White House physician.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.