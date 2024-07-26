Sen. Chris Murphy Slammed for Condemning ‘Pro-Hamas’ Protesters Shortly After Criticizing Netanyahu

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is facing backlash for criticizing “pro-Hamas cheers” at a fiery anti-Israel protest only hours after expressing outrage over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that such protesters were Hamas sympathizers.

In his address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the Israeli leader denounced anti-Israel protesters who support the U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas:

Defeating our brutal enemies requires both courage and clarity. Clarity begins by knowing the difference between good and evil, yet incredibly many anti-Israel protesters — many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers. They stand with people who came into the kibbutzim, into a home — the parents hid the children, the two babies, in the attic, in a secret attic. They murdered the family, the parents. They found the secret latch to the hidden attic, and then they murdered the babies. These protesters stand with them. They should be ashamed of themselves.

“They refuse to make the simple distinction between those who target terrorists and those who target civilians, between the democratic State of Israel and the terrorist thugs of Hamas,” he added.

In a subsequent statement on Wednesday, Murphy described Netanyahu’s congressional speech as “more a commentary of U.S. politics, rather than a path forward for Israeli and U.S. security,” as he blasted the Israeli leader’s “suggestion that any American who objects to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is a Hamas sympathizer,” calling it “way out of bounds.”

The speech was more a commentary of U.S. politics, rather than a path forward for Israeli and U.S. security. The suggestion that any American who objects to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is a Hamas sympathizer was way out of bounds. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 24, 2024

However, within hours of his original statement — and as scenes of the heated protest spread online — the situation dramatically shifted, with Murphy addressing the “disturbing images coming out of today’s protests at the Capitol” that he had seen.

“I’ll always support Americans exercising their First Amendment rights but pro-Hamas cheers and messages of hate and antisemitism have no place in our country. Period,” he declared.

I’ve seen some disturbing images coming out of today’s protests at the Capitol. I’ll always support Americans exercising their First Amendment rights but pro-Hamas cheers and messages of hate and antisemitism have no place in our country. Period. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 25, 2024

Critics were quick to point out the irony of Murphy’s messaging.

“Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was outraged by Netanyahu’s suggestion that the protesters were Hamas sympathizers,” wrote media contributor Joel M. Petlin. “A few hours later, he was disturbed to find out that the protesters that he defended were actually Hamas sympathizers.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was outraged by Netanyahu's suggestion that the protesters were Hamas sympathizers. A few hours later, he was disturbed to find out that the protesters that he defended were actually Hamas sympathizers. How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/XD3WHG8POR — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 25, 2024

“Chris Murphy was surprised to learn that the protests saliently feature Hamas support. Not sure where he’s been all year. He’s supposedly an international security expert,” wrote terrorism expert Dr. Max Abrahms.

Chris Murphy was surprised to learn that the protests saliently feature Hamas support. Not sure where he’s been all year. He’s supposedly an international security expert. https://t.co/iT5l3N0BwK — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) July 25, 2024

“Never forget that Murphy is in the pocket of Iran and sides with our enemies over American interests,” wrote one X user.

Hey @ChrisMurphyCT, I wonder why Netanyahu said what he said. Almost like they were chanting “we are Hamas” and “Hamas is coming”. Never forget that Murphy is in the pocket of Iran and sides with our enemies over American interests. pic.twitter.com/GqHLOCRkfA — Ethan Fine (@FineEthan) July 25, 2024

On Wednesday, a fiery protest in Washington, DC, came as Netanyahu arrived in the capital to address Congress. The demonstration outside, dubbed “Arrest Netanyahu,” saw participants burning American flags and an effigy of the head of the Jewish State near Capitol Hill.

Gaza protesters have removed the American flags from Union Station, lit then on fire with a Netanyahu effigy and replaced them with Palestine flags. pic.twitter.com/c8hz90phqL — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) July 24, 2024

Protesters also vandalized historic monuments and clashed with police.

Here are some of the pro Hamas, anti America, anti Israel images from the Capitol today that Chris Murphy is speaking about. They took dow American flags at Union Station and raised Palestinian flags in their place. These protesters are not interested in a 2 state solution. pic.twitter.com/qZX2p06P4Q — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) July 25, 2024

Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States and other countries, has a history of violent activities aimed at innocent civilians.

On October 7, 2023, the Islamic terror group executed a multi-pronged attack that saw some 3,000 terrorists infiltrate Israel by land, sea, and air and gun down participants at an outdoor music festival. The terrorists also went door-to-door hunting for Jewish men, women, and children in local towns, who were then subject to torture, rape, execution, immolation, and kidnapping.

From the body cam of a Hamas terrorist on October 7. A little girl hides under a table in her home before being shot to death. Don't look away, never forget. pic.twitter.com/sMLVczh5tR — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 9, 2023

The massacre, which drew parallels to scenes from the Nazi Holocaust, resulted in nearly 1,200 dead inside the Jewish State, over 4,800 more wounded, and at least 241 hostages of all ages taken — nearly half of whom remain in Gaza.

The vast majority of the victims are civilians and include dozens of American citizens.

Ironically, on July 15, Murphy said that “the only reaction” to the assassination attempt on 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “that matters here is one in which both parties denounce the use of violence in our politics.”

“I’ll keep my fingers crossed that Donald Trump will renounce violence this week. I just think I know Donald Trump; I don’t think he will do it,” he added.

