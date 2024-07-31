Former President Donald Trump said the “contrast” between himself and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election “could not be more stark.”

During a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump said he and Harris could not be more different, saying there is a candidate on one side “who is fake” and a candidate on another side who will “fight” for the United States.

“The contrast could not be more stark,” Trump told the crowd. “On the one hand, you have a radical left puppet candidate who is fake, fake, fake. And, on the other hand, you have a president who will fight, fight, fight for America.”

The contrast could not be more stark—on the one hand, you have a Radical Left puppet candidate who is FAKE, FAKE, FAKE, and on the other hand, you have a president who will FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT for America. — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 31, 2024

After Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, leaving the former president shot by “a bullet that pierced the upper part” of his right ear, Trump was seen standing up, with blood on his head, raising his fist and mouthing the words, “fight” three times.

In response to Trump’s words, several people responded by echoing Trump’s sentiment of how the election was “fake, fake, fake v. fight, fight fight!”

“FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT for America,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) wrote in a post on X.

FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT for America 🇺🇸 — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 1, 2024

“It’s FAKE, FAKE, FAKE v. FIGHT, FIGHT FIGHT!” wrote comedian Tim Young.

Fake AF v. Fight Like Hell! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 1, 2024

Trump’s words come a day after Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) spoke at a rally in Nevada where he compared and contrasted Harris’s and Trump’s agendas.

J.D. VANCE: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN TRUMP AND KAMALA — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2024

“Let’s just talk about the contrast between not just these two visions, but four years of Kamala Harris’s governance and four years of Donald Trump’s,” Vance told the crowd. “Kamala Harris’s vision is open American borders and close American factories. It’s bigger government that tells you how to live your life and smaller family bank accounts. It’s war and chaos all over the world, while American citizens pray for peace.”

Vance continued, “Kamala Harris would be the most anti-American energy president that we have ever had. She’s pledged to ban fracking, it’s on video. You can go look it up.”

“President Trump, by contrast, built the strongest economy in history, and the formula was pure common sense,” Vance added. “He delivered a giant tax cut for hardworking families, and we’re going to make it permanent. He rewarded American companies for creating jobs in America, and he punished companies for shipping jobs overseas.”