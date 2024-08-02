Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe Joins Harris Campaign

Former President Barack Obama’s campaign mastermind is joining Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign as a senior adviser.

David Plouffe developed a reputation as a campaign guru by guiding Obama from being a little-known junior senator from Illinois to the White House in one of the most odds-defying and historical campaigns in American political history. He served as a top adviser in Obama’s White House, essentially leading Obama’s 2012 from his perch in the administration.

He will now cast his lot with Harris, the latest Democrat power player to do so after countless party bigwigs had cooled on President Joe Biden after his disastrous June 27 debate performance, which ultimately cost him his status as the nominee.

What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Plouffe’s move, which Politico first reported, is perhaps the strongest signal to date that the Obamas and their political machinery will be utilized to propel Harris to the White House. Obama was reported to have played a key behind-the-scenes role in pressuring Biden — Harris’s boss — to drop his increasingly quixotic reelection campaign, clearing the way for Harris’s ascendancy.

Yet, the high-powered operative carries baggage with him to Harris’s campaign headquarters.

Since leaving government, Plouffe has worked as board chair and policy strategist at FWD.us, an open-borders 501(c)(4) that Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg founded and that has fought for amnesty for illegal immigrants, relaxed restrictions on migration, and a vast increase in visas issued for foreign workers.

Plouffe’s designation as perhaps the essential campaign operative on Harris’s team ties her to the FWD.us Wall Street agenda of open borders, cheap labor, low wages, and high real-estate values increasingly boxing out Americans — with minorities hit hardest — from owning homes.

While that agenda pleases the donor class — with whom Harris has long been a favorite — voters are unlikely to embrace it.

Harris has run away from characterizations that Biden appointed her to run the border as she endeavors to remove ties with Biden’s border crisis as border security and the economy continue to poll as top concerns for voters.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.