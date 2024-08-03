Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, reportedly cheated on his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, with their nanny and got her pregnant, according to a recent report.

A close friend of Najen Naylor, 47, who was a nanny for Emhoff and Kerstin’s children and taught at their private school, The Willows Community School, confirmed to the Daily Mail that Naylor had an affair and had been pregnant. The friend added that Naylor did not end up keeping the child.

During this time, Naylor had worked at the Willows Community School located in Culver City, California, as a teaching assistant and teacher, as well as a nanny for the Emhoffs’ daughter, Ella. Tuition prices for the school, which has kindergarten through eighth grade, run from roughly $32,525 to $41,535, according to the website.

When the outlet approached Naylor at her home in the Hamptons, she reportedly did not deny the pregnancy or the affair.

“I’m kind of freaked out right now,” Naylor told the outlet when asked about the story.

Stacey Brooks, another Naylor friend, who gave birth to twin boys around the time that Naylor was expecting, also confirmed the affair and the pregnancy to the outlet.

Brooks added that she would not discuss any additional details related to the story without having permission from Naylor, according to the outlet.

Naylor reportedly posted a video on her Facebook page in September 2009, which showed three babies: Sawyer, Brook, and George. Sawyer and George, who were born in July of that year, are Brooks’ twin boys, but it is uncertain who Brook’s parents are, the outlet reported.

The outlet also noted that a search of birth records in Los Angeles County did not bring up any babies born under the name “Brook Naylor” or even with the last name, Emhoff, in 2008 or 2009, according to the outlet.

Another friend of Naylor’s claimed to the New York Post that Naylor “was not pregnant” and that “there was no baby.”

“Every parent wanted her to be the teacher for their kid,” the person claimed. “She was the perfect person. She came from a good family. She was not pregnant. There was no baby. I would know.”

News of the affair and pregnancy between Emhoff and Naylor have reportedly sent waves of concern throughout Harris’s vice presidential campaign as she is striving to win the presidency in November against former President Donald Trump.

