Ilhan Omar Elated with Harris’s Walz Veep Selection: ‘Let’s Go’

Radical Left Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) celebrated Kamala Harris’s running mate choice Tuesday.

Harris chose Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) – from Omar’s adopted home state – as her vice presidential nominee, as Breitbart News reported.

“Let’s go,” Omar tweeted moments after the news broke, along with an arm flexing emoji and a Harris-Walz 2024 hashtag.

Omar’s district is home to more Somali refugees than any other in the nation. Its leftward sprint in recent years under Omar’s representation mirrors Walz’s own documented tack away from the center as governor – a political recalculation that has earned praise from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a self-proclaimed socialist.

Omar has been a lightning rod of controversy in the House, particularly regarding her anti-Israel positions. She was accused of “inciting and encouraging” anti-Israel protests in the aftermath of Hamas terrorists’ October 2023 attack on Israel, also calling for the United States to withhold arming Israel as it defends itself from its ongoing war with Hamas.

Omar was ousted from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee in early 2023 for her past derogatory remarks about Jewish people and anti-Israel posture.

Walz continued to support Omar throughout her antisemitic controversies.

“Ilhan Omar never runs away from a challenge,” he tweeted in 2020, after many of her controversial comments and positions came to light. “Her determination inspires those around her to pursue their passion in the face of adversity. She has quickly established herself as a progressive leader in Congress.”

