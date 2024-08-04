Some leftist members of the “Squad” in Congress are facing a class-action lawsuit regarding the anti-Israel encampment and protests that erupted at Columbia University a few months ago.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) have been accused of “inciting and encouraging” the events, the New York Post reported on Saturday.

The outlet continued:

The trio of radical Democrats were among the “outside champions” who also slammed law enforcement for breaking up the hateful demonstrations — which included masked protesters taking over a campus quad, chanting “Free Palestine!” and burning an Israeli flag and throwing rocks — resulting in the violent April 30 takeover of the school’s Hamilton Hall, according to court papers.

Five anonymous students made the filing that also targets several activist groups. They called the encampment illegal and claimed it violated the university’s rules.

“Its occupants harassed, followed, physically blocked, intimidated, and bullied Jewish students,” the document read. According to the Post, two of the five students are Jewish.

WATCH — Insane! Columbia University Protesters Smash Windows, Barricade Themselves Inside Building:

Jessica Schwalb via Storyful

In May, Jewish students at Columbia University wrote an open letter in defense of Israel following the protests, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The letter not only celebrated Israel’s defense of Jewish people but also it being a democracy in the Middle East that also serves as home to Muslims and Christians. It concluded with a call for peace and understanding,” the article said.

The outlet reported on May 31 that anti-Israel protesters again set up an encampment at the university after the New York City Police Department (NYPD) conducted a raid.

The initial encampment encouraged others to create encampments at other colleges and universities across the nation.