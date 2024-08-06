Poll: Trump Has Narrow Lead with Jewish Voters in Deep-Blue New York

A recent poll shows that former President Donald Trump has taken a narrow lead — albeit within the margin of error — with Jewish voters in the deep-blue state of New York.

Conducted between July 28 and August 1, the Siena Research Institute poll surveyed 1,199 likely voters in New York, eight percent of whom (just under 100) were Jewish. The poll found that 50 percent of likely Jewish voters in that subsample favored Republican Donald Trump, while 49 percent favored Democrat Kamala Harris.

The overall poll had a margin of error +/- 4.0 percentage points.

As noted by Fox News, the slim lead “marks a dramatic change from the former president’s prospects against President [Joe] Biden, who in June led Trump among likely Jewish voters, 52 percent to 46 percent, in the state.”

The poll did come before Kamala Harris picked Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, an observant Jew, with many speculating that she snubbed Shapiro to appease the anti-Israel wing of the Democratic Party.

CNN commentator Van Jones made the argument on Tuesday.

“You also have anti-Semitism that has gotten marbled into this party. You can be for the Palestinians without being an anti-Jewish bigot, but there are some anti-Jewish bigots out there,” Jones said. “And there’s some disquiet now – and there has to be – how much of what just happened is caving in to some of these darker parts of the party?”

According to the Associated Press (AP), some Democrats backing Harris felt she had a missed opportunity for a Jewish vice president:

Some Democrats lamented what they said was a missed opportunity by bypassing Shapiro. Republicans, meanwhile, tried to paint Harris’ choice as a snub to Jewish voters, a traditionally Democratic constituency that former President Donald Trump has tried to court in this year’s race. “Not only is he exceptionally smart and capable, but, in my opinion, he brought the math to the path of 270,” said Ryan Bizzarro, 38-year-old Democratic state lawmaker from Erie, Pennsylvania, said of Shapiro.

To calm such concerns, Shapiro appeared at the rally for Harris and Walz in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday where he gave an enthusiastic endorsement to the ticket.

