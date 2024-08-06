Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) was unseated in a close primary race on Tuesday night for Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Bush, who is a member of the Squad, received, 51,197 votes, or 45.8 percent, while her opponent Wesley Bell, a prosecuting attorney in St. Louis County, received 57,062 votes, or 51.0 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press.

Prior to the election, a poll from June, that was conducted by the Mellman Group and published by Politico, showed that Bell overcame “a double-digit deficit in January to pull ahead” of Bush by one point.

The June poll found that Bell received 43 percent of support from voters, while Bush received 42 percent of support. Eleven percent of voters expressed that they were undecided.

Bell has served as the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County since January 2019 and has been a “strong leader for common-sense solutions to ensure law enforcement is more effective” and “efficient,” according to his campaign website.

Bush’s loss comes after Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), another member of the Squad, lost his primary race in June to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

After Bowman’s loss, Bush slammed the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Political Action Committee, claiming that they had bought votes against Bowman.

Bush’s opponent, Bell, has been supported by AIPAC.

In February, Bush and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were the two votes vetoing a bill called, “No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act” which would ban Palestinians who took part in Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel from being able to enter the United States.