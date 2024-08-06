Radical-left Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate, openly championed socialism during a “White Dudes” for Harris event.

The selection of Waltz suggests Harris allied herself with the most far-left choice among those on her shortlist.

Waltz has a history of governing far to the left as Minnesota’s governor. He was also a radical member of the House of Representatives, with Heritage Action giving him a lifetime score of 13 percent.

“One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness,” he said on a virtual meeting on Monday evening to “help” elect Harris as the next president:

Below is a list of radical policies Walz supported:

A June report from Minnesota’s legislative auditor found that Walz’s administration “failed miserably in its duty to properly oversee millions of federal dollars it administered to nonprofits to feed children.” The report said that alleged Walz’s incompetence “created opportunities for fraud.” Axios reported: “The report highlighted several ways in which the Walz administration failed to rein in the fraud, undercutting the governor’s longstanding claims that his agency staff deserve credit, not criticism, for their efforts to catch and stop it.”

Walz signed legislation to allow minors to get sex-change operations in Minnesota. He signed a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys’ bathrooms.

Walz allegedly failed to anticipate and react to riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd at police hands. Even the liberal mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, slammed Walz’s response to the riots.

Under Walz’s leadership, Minnesota gives free college tuition to illegal immigrants.

JUST IN: Media buzz is rising that Kamala Harris is selecting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her VP choice. Who is Tim Walz? Let's take a quick look: • Fueled BLM Riots in 2020

• Rioters looted and wrecked Minneapolis

• Change MN state flag to resemble Somalia's

• K*lled old… pic.twitter.com/sVWP5aGI4P — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 6, 2024

