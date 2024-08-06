Tim Walz Failed to Stop BLM Riots as Kamala Harris Solicited Bail Money

“He did not say yes,” Frey said of Walz. “He said he would consider it.”

The major and governor traded blame as the city burned. Harris, meanwhile, solicited bail money for those who had been arrested by police in Minneapolis, falsely casting them as peaceful protesters for the cause of racial justice.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Floyd’s death was ruled a murder, and police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in 2021. The riots that spread from Minneapolis reached 48 of the 50 largest cities in the United States, causing destruction and social division.

