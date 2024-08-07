Hillary Clinton Whitewashes Tim Walz’s ‘Common-Sense Policy’ of Providing Tampons to Boys

Democrats are sending in the big guns — most notably, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — to whitewash Gov. Tim Walz’s (D-MN) radical record of using taxpayer dollars to ensure every male student in his state has access to more tampons than he could ever use (zero).

The former secretary of state-turned-motivational speaker praised Walz for his “compassionate and common-sense policy” of stocking boys’ school bathrooms with menstrual products in a clear deflection of Republican attacks.

“How nice of the Trump camp to help publicize Gov. Tim Walz’s compassionate and common-sense policy of providing free menstrual products to students in Minnesota public schools! Let’s do this everywhere,” Clinton posted on Facebook, sharing a #TamponTim meme featuring Walz’s face on a tampon box.

The meme was originally posted by Chaya Raichik, operator of the well-known conservative Libs of TikTok social media accounts.

Yet, Clinton’s use of the benign “students” appears to intentionally distract from the issue under scrutiny — Walz’s woke and wasteful use of taxpayer dollars to provide tampons to young boys, who, of course, do not menstruate and have no productive use for tampons.

Republicans have savaged Walz for caving to the farcical woke insistence that “not all students who menstruate are female,” as Minnesota State Rep. Sandra Feist articulated when advocating for the bill that Walz signed to require tampon dispensers in boy’s bathrooms in schools.

"Not all students who menstruate are female" –

MN State Rep Sandra Feist. Sandra sponsored the bill which Tim Walz signed which requires tampons in boy's bathrooms in schools.#TamponTim pic.twitter.com/Bou8GErwBG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

Many Republicans, including presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, have rejoiced at Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’s choice of the ultra-progressive Walz as her running mate. The governor and former congressman’s radical record — which includes praise for Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has a long history of antisemitic positions — has proved a gold mine for Republican attacks in the first 24 hours since his nomination was announced.

