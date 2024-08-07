Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) offered to debate Vice President Kamala Harris, adding that he did not think Harris wanted to debate because “she probably doesn’t even know” that she will be the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee.

While speaking from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, Vance spoke about how Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who Harris recently announced to be her running mate, had “a lot of skeletons” that were “coming out of the closet today.”

“Here’s my offer to Kamala Harris,” Vance said. “If she’d like to do a debate with me on August 13th, I’ll do it. Right? We should do that, right? I don’t think she wants to anymore because one, she probably doesn’t even know that she’s going to be the Democratic nominee, and two, we don’t know who the vice presidential nominee is going to be either. He’s got a lot of skeletons that are coming out of the closet today, and we’ll see if the Democrats pull a bait and switch on Tim Walz or on Kamala Harris, just like they did with Joe Biden.’

JD Vance: "Here's my offer to Kamala Harris: If she'd like to do a debate with me on August 13th, I'll do it." pic.twitter.com/erYimkVefL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 7, 2024

Vance’s words come as a video went viral, in which Walz claimed that he had served in war, despite never seeing combat during his time in the United States military.

I spent 25 years in the Army and I hunt…… I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can do CDC research….. We can make sure that those weapons of that I carried in war is the only place where those weapons are at.

Gov. @Tim_Walz: I spent 25 years in the Army and I hunt. I’ve been voting for common sense legislation that protects the Second Amendment, but we can do background checks. We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war,… pic.twitter.com/3IVaXi2RP2 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

Walz has also come under fire from veterans and has faced accusations of stolen valor after it was revealed that his biography on his website listed him as having a higher military rank than the rank he retired from the military with.

As Breitbart News reported:

Walz served in the Minnesota Army National Guard and retired at the rank of master sergeant, or an E-8. However, on his official website bio, he lists a higher rank that he served at for a short period that ultimately was rescinded, as he did not complete all the requirements to serve at that rank. However, his bio implies that he retired at the rank off command sergeant major, or an E-9.

When asked about whether he had lied about his military resume, Walz walked away.