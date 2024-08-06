Kamala Harris Is ‘Proud’ to Pick Radical Leftist Tim Walz as Running Mate

Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday she was “proud” to choose radical leftist Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

The selection of Waltz suggests Harris allied herself with the most far-left choice among those on her shortlist.

Pro-Israel Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who hails from the all-important state of Pennsylvania and appeared to be Harris’s second choice, was opposed by the far left.

Waltz has a history of governing far to the left as Minnesota’s governor. He was also a radical member of the House of Representatives, with Heritage Action giving him a lifetime score of 13 percent.

“I am proud to announce that I’ve asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Harris posted on X. “As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he’s delivered for working families like his. It’s great to have him on the team.”

The Trump campaign immediately ripped Harris’s pick as a “wannabe” westcoast Democrat with a “dangerously liberal” record.

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign press secretary, said in a statement.

Below is a list of radical policies Walz supported:

A June report from Minnesota’s legislative auditor found that Walz’s administration “failed miserably in its duty to properly oversee millions of federal dollars it administered to nonprofits to feed children.” The report said that Walz’s alleged incompetence “created opportunities for fraud.”

Walz signed legislation to allow minors to get sex-change operations in Minnesota. He signed a bill to require schools to stock period products in boys’ bathrooms.

Walz allegedly failed to anticipate and react to riots in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. Even the liberal mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, slammed Walz’s response to the riots.

Under Walz’s leadership, Minnesota gives free college tuition to illegal immigrants.

Walz signed a bill into law that will give driver’s licenses to potentially 77,000 eligible illegal aliens.

Walz openly championed socialism last week during a “White Dudes” for Harris event.

Waltz was also a radical member of the House of Representatives, with Heritage Action giving him a lifetime score of 13 percent.

Walz attempted to cover up President Joe Biden’s state of fitness for office in January.

Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it’s “ageism” for Americans to be concerned about Biden’s age and stamina pic.twitter.com/FcwJna8nmD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2024