Ritchie Torres Slams Leftist Anti-Israel ‘Hypocrites’ for Supporting Kamala Harris for Picking Tim Walz

Calling for “heightened vigilance against far-left antisemitism,” Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) denounced anti-Israel activists on the left for their hypocrisy over their sudden acceptance of Vice President Kamala Harris for choosing Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate, not Jewish Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA).

In a social media post on Monday, Torres called out leftist anti-Israel activists, accusing them of “antisemitic dog whistling” and double standards in their criticism of the current administration.

“The Anti-Israel activists who have been falsely accusing the Biden-Harris Administration of funding ‘genocide’ are suddenly fine with Vice President Harris, as long as she declines to choose Governor Shapiro as a running mate,” he wrote, adding, “Never mind that the pro-Israel views of Governor Shapiro are indistinguishable from those of VP Harris.”

Pointing to the inconsistency in these activists’ stance, Torres accused them of being disingenuous in their attacks and for leveraging antisemitic undertones to influence political decisions.

“These hypocrites are full of shit and their antisemitic dog whistling should be given no veto power over the selection of a presidential running mate,” he concluded.

Torres, the representative of New York’s 15th Congressional District who left the Congressional Progressive Caucus in February due to members’ outlandish criticisms of Israel, has frequently clashed with fellow Democrats over the subject of Israel.

On Tuesday, he slammed the “carefully orchestrated smear campaign” against Shapiro, which he argued should be viewed as a “wake-up call that underscores the need for continued and heightened vigilance against far-left antisemitism.”

Having said all that, the carefully orchestrated smear campaign against Governor Josh Shapiro should be seen as a wake-up call that underscores the need for continued and heightened vigilance against far-left antisemitism. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) August 7, 2024

Political commentator Sloan Rachmuth lauded Torres for “trying to reform the anti-Semitic-leaning Democratic Party from within.”

I have much respect for Congressman Torres, a non-Jew, for trying to reform the anti-Semitic-leaning Democratic Party from within.#Antisemitism https://t.co/5uVLhnpP4O — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) August 5, 2024

The matter comes as many on the left face criticism for antisemitic rhetoric and policies, which critics say reflect a broader agenda that endangers national security and undermines American values. It also comes amid ongoing debates within the Democrat Party regarding U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly concerning support for Israel.

Josh Shapiro should not, under any circumstances, apologize for his views on Israel to further his career within the Democratic Party. The level of cowardice shown here to appease some of the worst people in society is sickening. pic.twitter.com/eX50ZhlFOC — James Spiro (@JamesSpiro) August 5, 2024

In a decision that sparked accusations of antisemitism on Tuesday, Harris passed over Shapiro as her running mate, partly due to fears he was too pro-Israel and too Jewish, highlighting internal party struggles with anti-Israel and antisemitic sentiments within the Democrat base.