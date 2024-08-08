Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump appears to have an edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in the swing states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, according to a Democracy Institute/Daily Express US survey.

While Harris appears to be in the honeymoon phase of her campaign, which kicked off mere weeks ago after President Joe Biden finally caved to pressure and dropped out of the presidential race, some polls still show Trump with an advantage — particularly in key swing states.

This survey shows Trump leading Harris in Michigan by three points — 45 percent to Harris’s 42 percent. Another five percent support independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and three percent back independent candidate Cornel West. Both Green Party candidate Jill Stein and Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver see one percent support each, and three percent remain undecided.

In Pennsylvania, Trump is leading Harris with 45 percent to her 43 percent — a two-point difference. That might have been different had Harris selected Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) as her running mate, but she went with radical Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) instead. RFK Jr. comes in third place with six percent support, while West, Stein, and Oliver all see one percent support each. Like Michigan, three percent remain undecided in the Keystone State.

Trump’s biggest lead, a four-point advantage, is in Wisconsin, with 46 percent support to Harris’s 42 percent support. Like the other two states, RFK Jr. comes in a distant third place with four percent support, while West, Stein, and Oliver — again — see one percent support each. However, five percent remain undecided.

This survey was taken among 1,200 U.S. voters and has an even split between Democrats and Republicans — 420 each — as well as 360 independents.

Despite the honeymoon phase seen in recent polling for Harris, four in ten Americans say that she is actually farther to the left than Biden, per a recent Harvard-Harris survey.

As Breitbart News reported:

Overall, a majority combined say Harris is either “largely aligned” with Biden or even further to the left. Of those, 49 percent said she is “largely aligned” with Biden, while 38 percent said she is actually “to the left” of Biden. Just 13 percent believe she is more to the right. Most Republicans, 57 percent, say Harris is more to the left of Biden — a sentiment held by 38 percent of independents and 19 percent of Democrats. Another 53 percent of independents say Harris is “largely aligned” with Biden, and 63 percent of Democrats feel the same way.

Harris is now dealing with backlash for choosing Walz as her running mate given many of his radically leftist positions. However, perhaps most notable — at this point — is the fact that the Harris-Walz campaign has been largely unable to address stolen valor accusations plaguing the vice presidential hopeful.

