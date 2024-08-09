Vice President Kamala Harris once again used her fake southern accent to speak with auto workers in Detroit, Michigan, on Thursday.

The accent raises concerns about Harris’s sincerity. Voters are often attuned to inauthentic politicians.

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, for example, used a fake accent in 2016, when former President Donald Trump defeated her in a historic victory.

“You know the one thing about all of us is we like hard work. Hard work is good work. Hard work is good work,” Harris said with a twang.

“The thing that we like about hard work is we have fun doing hard work,” she said.

“Thank you to the sisters and brothers of UAW for all you are and all we will do over these next 89 days,” she said, “God bless you. God bless you”:

NEW: Kamala Harris pulls out her accent again, says thank you to all the "sistas and brothas" before rushing off stage. The comments came just an hour after Trump gave a 72-minute press conference. "Har work is good work… We have fun doin' hard work." "Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/aTR0o7CR4f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 8, 2024

It is not the first time Harris used a fake accent when speaking with voters. During a campaign rally in Georgia in July, she also used the twang.

“And you all helped us win in 2020, and we gon’ do it again in 2024,” Harris said. “Yes, we will.”

As far back as 2019, Harris used a fake twang accent. “Look, there’s a lot at stake in this election, and I’ve said many times that justice is on the ballot in 2020,” Harris said. “It’s about economic justice. It’s about justice for children. It’s about justice for our teachers.”

“This issue is not, ‘What is the fight?’” Harris added, deploying the accent. “The issue is: ‘How we gonna win?”

In 2021, many accused the vice president of faking a French accent in Paris. “Scientists operate with a hypothesis. I love that,” she said. “With us in government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” she continued. “Uppercase T, Uppercase P. ‘The Plan.’”

