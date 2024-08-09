Kamala Harris Struggles to Answer Questions About Stolen Valor Accusations Against Tim Walz

Democrat presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris struggled to give a straight response on Thursday when asked about the stolen valor accusations against her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).

While giving one of her first gaggles since running for president, a reporter asked Harris about accusations that Walz misrepresented his military record.

According to Politico Playbook, those accusations include Walz:

Abandoning his men before they deployed overseas.

Lying about serving in combat.

Claiming he served in Afghanistan.

Inflating his rank.

“I praise anyone who has presented themselves to serve our country, and I think that we all should,” Harris carefully said, looking annoyed at the question:

🚨 Kamala REFUSES to address the allegations of "stolen valor" against Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/Da9G7CWBRz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2024

Neither Walz nor Harris have addressed the accusations brought Wednesday. Harris has not held a press conference for 19 days since becoming the party’s de facto nominee.

Harris pledged to schedule an interview “before the end of the month” after speaking with her team on Thursday, but it is unclear if the interview will take place in the last three weeks of August or if the interview’s scheduling will take place before August ends.

Harris might not be partial to unscripted events for two reasons. First, she has a habit of delivering silly word salads. Second, she appears to be trying to navigate policy debates within her own party. Anonymous campaign aides reportedly flipped flopped on five of her radical-left policies.

