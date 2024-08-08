Kamala Harris Vows to Schedule an Interview ‘Before the End of the Month’

Vice President Kamala Harris pledged to schedule an interview “before the end of the month” after speaking with her team on Thursday.

It is unclear if the interview will take place in the last three weeks of August or whether the interview’s scheduling will take place before August ends.

Harris has not given one unscripted press conference since she joined the presidential race 18 days ago and may continue to avoid the press until Labor Day, 25 days away, a longtime Harris ally told Politico’s West Wing Playbook on Wednesday.

“I’ve talked to my team. I want us to get an interview scheduled before the end of the month,” she said in Michigan when asked when she would sit down for her first interview since entering the presidential race:

Harris’s comments comes after former President Donald Trump mocked her apparent strategy of avoiding unscripted interviews.

“Excuse me, what are we doing right now? Trump questioned during a Thursday press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “She’s not doing any news conference.”

“You know why she’s not doing it? Because she can’t do a news conference,” Trump said. “She doesn’t know how to do a news conference. She’s not smart enough to do a news conference.”

During Trump’s press conference, he also challenged Harris to three debates. Harris agreed to one but refused to comment on Thursday whether she would participate in the other two.

“I am looking forward to debating Donald Trump and we have a date of September 10. I hear he’s finally committed to it and I’m looking forward to it,” she sad.

Harris could be avoiding unscripted situations out of fear of answering questions about her radical-left policies. Harris already appears to be backpedaling on many policies she previously championed, raising concerns about whether voters can trust her. Neither Harris nor campaign aides have yet to fully embrace the changed policy positions in on-the-record, public statements.

On the other hand, Harris, known for word salads, already committed two gaffes in August when speaking off-script. She accidentally called herself “president” during the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s eulogy, and she delivered a word salad during an unscripted comment about a hostage deal with Russia.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.