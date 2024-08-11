Climate Change Activists Endorse Kamala Harris

Anti-global warming organizations and agitators have been falling over themselves to endorse Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris, insisting her record of green-friendly activism speaks for itself.

The Sierra Club, the League of Conservation Voters, and the Green New Deal Network endorsed Harris, as have prominent climate change crusaders such as former U.S. climate czar John Kerry, Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D), former energy secretary Steven Chu, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“The Biden-Harris administration has done far more to address the climate crisis and environmental injustice than any administration in our nation’s history,” the Sierra Club said in a press release announcing its endorsement.

On the other hand, “Trump has promised to be a dictator on day one and will continue to sell out our future to his Big Oil and corporate interest campaign donors,” the group contended.

“Kamala Harris is a courageous advocate for the people and the planet,” said Ben Jealous, Sierra Club executive director. “From prosecuting polluters as California’s Attorney General to authoring bold climate legislation that would become central to the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, she has worked for decades to combat the climate crisis and protect our health and future.”

According to the Green New Deal Network, Harris’s “unifying energy, strong track record on climate, and focus on new solutions” inspired the Network’s decision to “jump in the race,” citing her record on “championing environmental justice, electrifying school buses, and taking on Big Oil.”

“Our coalition represents the communities that Democrats need to win, but so many of our friends and family have felt too defeated or silenced to fight,” said Kaniela Ing, National Director of the Green New Deal Network.

“In just 10 days, Kamala Harris has reinspired millions of our people to get off our asses and take back our freedom from billionaires and corporate clowns like Donald Trump,” Ing added.

“The Kamala Coalition will defeat climate change, lower costs, and deliver what working people need, regardless of their race, class, gender, or geography,” she predicted. “This election will come down to groups like ours turning our people out, and we’re all in.”

As a California senator, Harris pushed for more aggressive climate policies and cosponsored the Green New Deal, a far-reaching proposal for climate action championed by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

