As Kamala Harris Claims ‘COVID Under Control,’ Summer Surge Sweeps America

Vice President Kamala Harris claims that she and President Joe Biden “got the COVID pandemic under control.” But a new summer coronavirus surge is sweeping the nation, especially in Harris’s home state of California.

Last month, in introducing herself to campaign staff after becoming her party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Harris said: “Joe got the COVID pandemic under control. Remember those days?” — as if COVID were a thing of the past.

The American Medical Association (AMA), via NBC News, reported Monday that coronavirus is surging across the country in what could be the “biggest summer COVID wave ever.” NBC added:

The U.S. is in what may end up being its biggest summer wave of Covid, with no end yet in sight. “If you just talk about infections, this is probably going to end up becoming the largest summer wave we’ve had,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and former White House Covid-19 response coordinator. “It’s still not as big as the winter waves, but it is starting to get close.” … Nationally, the CDC tracker lists levels of Covid as “high,” with the Western U.S., including Texas and California, showing some of the highest levels of virus. Eastern states, such Florida and North Carolina, are also reporting very high levels of virus in the community.

One expert told NBC that he was surprised by the summer wave, because virologists expected summer waves to become increasingly smaller over time.

On the positive side, hospitalizations appear low, as new mutations of the original coronavirus appear less severe — at least for some people — than the original variant from 2019-20, according to the American Medical Association.

President Donald Trump has pointed out, correctly, that more people died from coronavirus under Biden than during his administration.

