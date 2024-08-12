Donald Trump in X Spaces Interview: AI Requires Double the Energy

Former President Donald Trump talked about America’s energy production during an X Spaces interview with Elon Musk on Monday, focusing on how the country can compete with China on artificial intelligence (AI).

During the interview, Trump said that a Kamala Harris administration would enact harsh energy policies by pushing “Green Energy” with windmills and solar panels while hurting oil and fracking production. Later, the former president talked about artificial intelligence, which Elon Musk has been a proponent of, and how the country will not be able to compete with China on the technology if America’s energy production lowers.

“So, I know you love this AI. Well, AI requires twice the energy that everything else requires. So, we’ll need to drill hard. We’ll need to double what we produce now,” he said.

Trump just said AI requires double the energy – Big Tech knows that, so do the environmentalists but what do we hear? Humans, cows, chickens – we’re the problem. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 13, 2024

TRUMP TO ELON: “So, I know you love this AI. Well, AI requires twice the energy that everything else requires. So we’ll need to drill hard. We’ll need double what we produce now.” Honestly, going long energy names seems to be something that needs to be a part of everyone’s… — amit (@amitisinvesting) August 13, 2024

According to Goldman Sachs, an AI revolution will drive energy consumption up 160 percent.

“On average, a ChatGPT query needs nearly 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search. In that difference lies a coming sea change in how the US, Europe, and the world at large will consume power — and how much that will cost,” it noted.

“For years, data centers displayed a remarkably stable appetite for power, even as their workloads mounted,” it continued. “Now, as the pace of efficiency gains in electricity use slows and the AI revolution gathers steam, Goldman Sachs Research estimates that data center power demand will grow 160% by 2030.”

