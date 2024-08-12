Trump: Biden’s Ousting ‘Was a Coup of the President of the United States’

Former President Donald Trump said President Joe Biden’s ousting from the 2024 election “was a coup of the President of the United States,” while speaking to Elon Musk in X Spaces on Monday.

“[Vice President Kamala Harris] hasn’t done an interview since this whole scam started,” Trump said. “And say what you want, this was a coup. This was a coup of a President of the United States.”

“[Biden] didn’t want to leave,” Trump continued. “And they said, ‘We can do it the nice way, or we can do it the hard way.'”

Trump added, “What they did with this guy — and I’m no fan of his, he was a horrible president, the worst president in history. First of all, the Israeli attack would have never happened, Russia would never have attacked Ukraine, and we’d have no inflation. And we wouldn’t have had the Afghanistan mess.”

“Think of it. You take a few of those events away, and we have a different world,” former President Trump said. “Think of it, four years ago, we were so respected.”

Trump also noted that when he was in office, he told Russian President Vladimir Putin, “You cannot do it” with regards to his desire to invade Ukraine.

“And I told him things — what I’d do [if Putin invaded Ukraine], and he said, ‘No way,’ and I said, ‘Way.’ And you know, that’s the last time we ever had that conversation,” Trump said.

“He would never have done — I got along well with him, I hope to get along well with him again. You know, getting along well with him is a good thing, not a bad thing,” Trump added.

“I got along well with Kim Jong-un,” Trump continued. “When I met with President Obama just before entering [office], I sat down with him and we talked — I said, ‘What the biggest problem?’ He said, ‘North Korea.’ I had that problem worked out very quickly.”

“It was nasty at the beginning,” Trump said, to which Musk quipped, “Those were some epic tweets, by the way.”

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump added that Kim Jong-un “said he has a red button on his desk.”

“I said, ‘I have a red button on my desk, too, but my red button is much bigger and my red button works’ — all of a sudden I got a call from him, and they said they want to meet,” Trump said.

“We met in Singapore, we met also in Vietnam, and I got along with him great. We were in no danger. But President Obama thought we were going to end up in a war, a nuclear war with him,” the 45th president added.

Musk concurred, adding, “People like Kim Jong-un, they respond to strength, not weakness.”

