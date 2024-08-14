Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) confirmed that he would be participating in a vice-presidential debate on October 1 against Sen. JD Vance (R-OH).

In a post on X, Walz responded to a statement issued by CBS News announcing that the network had “invited” both Vance and Walz to “participate in a debate in New York City.”

Walz wrote that he would “see” Vance at the debate.

Vice President Kamala Harris recently announced that she had selected Walz to be her running mate.

See you on October 1, JD. https://t.co/ssi0FdseN9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 14, 2024

“Today, CBS News invited both vice-presidential candidates to participate in a debate in New York City,” the statement from CBS News said. “We have provided the campaigns with four dates as options: Sept. 17, Sept. 24, Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.”

An update from CBS News on invitations to the campaigns for a vice-presidential debate: pic.twitter.com/kof6mLhl4i — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) August 14, 2024

“We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates,” the statement continued.

The debate between Walz and Vance is set to occur after the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Harris on September 10, hosted by ABC News.

ABC News recently confirmed that both Harris and Trump had agreed to the September 10 date for the debate.