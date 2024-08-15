Marc Andreessen’s Crypto Super PAC Bankrolls Anti-Crypto Democrats in Senate Battlegrounds

A super PAC funded overwhelmingly funded by venture capitalist firm Andreessen Horowitz is bankrolling anti-crypto Democrats in battleground Senate races, enraging pro-crypto Republicans.

Republicans have cried foul as Fairshake PAC and its affiliated super PACs have reserved millions in ads to spend in two Senate races that could determine if the GOP could flip the Senate majority. Fairshake and its affiliated super PACs will spend $3 million to bankroll Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) in Arizona and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in Michigan. Fairshake is largely funded by Andreessen Horowitz, a venture capital firm.

When NBC News pressed Fairshake for comment about bankrolling Democrats, the super PAC pointed toward their “A” ratings with Stand With Crypto, a nonprofit group advocating for the cryptocurrency industry.

However, both Slotkin and Gallego have largely been anti-crypto.

Slotkin earned an “F-“rating with Stand with Crypto as recently as March, and Gallego in 2023 credited Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a staunch anti-crypto lawmaker, for being an “outspoken advocate for regulation and oversight of crypto.”

In 2022, the Arizona Democrat also praised a candidate who slew the “crypto beast” and attacked Elon Musk for “pushing Bitcoin” and even signed onto legislation that the crypto industry opposed. She also voted against the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, a bill that would prevent the Federal Reserve from creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Slotkin also voted for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, or the so-called infrastructure bill, which expanded reporting requirements for the digital asset industry.

Whereas, Mike Rogers, Slotkin’s Senate Republican opponent, has called on the government to “embrace” crypto and filled out Stand with Crypto’s questionnaire and demonstrated support for the industry.

As for Gallego, he also opposed the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, voted for the anti-crypto infrastructure bill.

In contrast, Arizona Senate Republican candidate Kari Lake has an A rating with Stand with Crypto and has frequently strong statements about backing the industry.

Republican and conservative groups, and even some industry leaders have balked at Fairshake’s backing of Democrats who were until very recently anti-crypto.

“Why would you bankroll anti-crypto politicians who are going to turn around knife your industry the second they get into office? The people running Fairshake are playing Marc Andreesen and the entire crypto industry for fools. Chuck Schumer’s allies have entirely co-opted the Fairshake PAC to support anti-crypto Democrats,” a Capitol Hill insider told Breitbart News in a written statement.