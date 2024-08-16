Copycat Kamala Harris Announces Same Parent Tax Credit Policy as Trump Ticket 

Vice President Kamala Harris supports a parent tax credit, her campaign announced Friday, the same policy the Trump-Vance ticket advocates.

It is not the first time Harris copied Trump’s populist agenda. She also copied Trump’s no tax on tips policy, a popular idea among service industry workers.

“Kamala Harris copied President Trump on No Tax On Tips,” Republican communications guru Steve Guest posted on X. “Now she is copying JD Vance on a child tax credit”:

Axios reported Harris’s proposal:

State of play: The economic plan includes tax cuts for middle-class families, including a $6,000 child tax credit for families during the first year of a kid’s life — when expenses go up, and income often goes down while a parent steps out of the workforce for child care. Harris, echoing Biden, wants to bring back 2021’s expanded child tax credit, which was $3,600 per child under age 5 and $3,000 for those older, under the American Rescue Plan. For lower-income adults who aren’t raising kids — a group often left behind by federal anti-poverty programs — the proposal would expand the earned income tax credit.

Harris is set to deliver a plan on Friday to fix the U.S. economy under the administration’s direction. Though some policies were prematurely released, Harris campaign advisers worry about publicly releasing “thorny details” of their economic plan because the specifics might backfire upon the campaign, several people familiar with the discussions told the Wall Street Journal.

Media reports suggest she plans to push price controls to tamp down alleged price gouging that followed inflation that the administration fueled. More is here on the Biden-Harris economic agenda, per the White House.

Whatever Harris states Friday, she is not expected to answer questions from the media, which would make it 26 days of her avoiding unscripted press conferences since joining the presidential race.

The media have not interviewed Harris on television since June 24, 2024. The last time the press reportedly questioned her at a solo news conference was eight months ago — on December 2, 2023.

Seventy percent of registered Democrats and independents, who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent poll showed.

