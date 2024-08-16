Pro-Palestinian protests will take place nearly every day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) next week, while demonstrators will descend on the city for other causes as well.

As the Democratic Party remains deeply fractured due to the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, Pro-Palestinian protests are set for Sunday, the eve of the convention, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the final day of the convention. On Thursday, Harris will accept the nomination at the convention.

Below is a list of scheduled demonstrations that will protest against the Democratic Party over the Israel-Hamas war and other causes. The Chicago Sun-Times first compiled the list.

Sunday, August 18

BODIES OUTSIDE OF UNJUST LAWS MARCH: 5:00 p.m. Central

The pro-abortion group will meet on Wicker Drive and Michigan Avenue, and a march will commence demanding national abortion legislation as well as “an end to US funds to the genocide in Palestine.”

The group believes that “Palestinian Liberation is Reproductive Justice” and links on its “demands” page to the Palestinian Feminist Collective’s condemnation of what it calls “Reproductive Genocide in Gaza.”