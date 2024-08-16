A second city in Indiana has dropped its sanctuary city policy shielding illegal aliens from federal immigration law following a lawsuit that alleged such policies violated the state’s ban on sanctuary jurisdictions.

This week, officials in Gary, Indiana, dropped their sanctuary city policy following a 2017 lawsuit from the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) which states that the policy violated a ban on sanctuary cities across Indiana that was passed in 2011.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita had also threatened to sue officials in Gary if the sanctuary city policy was not scrapped.

The policy prohibited local law enforcement from turning over illegal aliens arrested on local charges to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

“Indiana has become a great success story for the repeal of illegal and dangerous sanctuary policies,” IRLI Executive Director Dale Wilcox said. “Where state laws against sanctuary policies exist, state attorneys general can bring tremendous positive change by compelling local jurisdictions to comply with the law.”

Gary is the second city in Indiana to drop its sanctuary city policy.

Last month, officials in East Chicago, Indiana, repealed their sanctuary city policy to comply with the state’s ban on sanctuary jurisdictions. Rokita had sued East Chicago for the policy.

“The Indiana model needs to be emulated in other states to push back against the crime, overcrowding, and lawlessness we are seeing in too many cities today,” Wilcox said.

