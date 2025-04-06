WATCH: White House Trolls Illegal Aliens, ‘Hey, Hey, Hey, Goodbye’

The White House posted a video appearing to troll illegal aliens, showing a large number being marched across an international port of entry to Mexico. The message serves as a warning that the U.S. no longer tolerates illegal immigration and will “say goodbye.”

The 39-second video posted by the White House is set to music, saying, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye.” The refrain continues as the video shows illegal aliens being deported from the United States to Mexico.

Border Patrol agents are seen in the video marching migrants across the international port of entry to Mexico, delivering on President Donald Trump’s promise of securing the U.S. border against the invasion of illegal aliens.

In February, Breitbart Texas reported that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem launched an international ad campaign with a stern warning to migrants illegally present in the United States. “We will hunt you down,” the secretary warned.

in March, the Trump administration re-launched President Joe Biden’s CBP One app as a “self-deportation tool.” Trump shut down the program used by the Biden team to import hundreds of thousands of migrants and then repurposed the app to aid in self-deportations.

The rapid actions by the administration led to “The Trump Effect” with back-to-back months of record-low illegal border crossings from Mexico into the United States, Breitbart reported.

Trump officials state that operational control of the U.S.-Mexico border is becoming a reality. The statement follows another month of declining apprehensions of illegal border crossers entering the U.S. from Mexico. The apprehensions fell by more than 1,1oo from February’s historic low.

“The month of March recorded the lowest southwest border crossings in history, marking a pivotal achievement in our nation’s border security efforts,” CBP officials reported this week. “This milestone demonstrates that operational control is becoming a reality — which seemed impossible just a few months ago under the Biden administration — as enforcement measures continue to yield significant results.”