American Conservative Union (ACU) chairman Matt Schlapp spoke to Breitbart News Saturday about how people overseas “can’t believe” how the United States conducts its elections.

In an interview with host Matthew Boyle, Schlapp spoke about how they will host Conservative Political Action Conferences (CPAC) overseas, where people express disbelief at some of the things that are allowed to happen in elections in the U.S., such as allowing the usage of drop boxes for ballots.

Schlapp also explained that his group had sent out several letters to secretaries of state in battleground states talking about the public confidence in elections and concerns regarding the use of drop boxes.

“We’ve seen so much weirdness in our elections…..when we go overseas for CPACs, the people overseas watch some of the things that go on in our elections. They can’t believe it, they can’t believe that like, at the last minute a judge will say you don’t have to follow the state law, or at the last minute they’ll, like, greatly change some dynamic of voting,” Shclapp explained.

Schlapp noted how Europe had just conducted a “Europe-wide election” and there were no reports of “credible accounts of fraud, or election machines strangely malfunctioning on the day of the election.”

“They all hold elections,” Schlapp added, talking about countries overseas. “You don’t read stories about credible accounts of fraud and this dropbox thing, I’m completely opposed to it, CPAC’s completely opposed to it. But, we’re also living in a reality where they exist. We’re going to have them in a purple or blue state, and they’ve made them legal. Let’s monitor them.”

Schlapp continued to criticize the idea that requiring ballots to be stamped, or for people to have their IDs checked when they vote, is racist, and described those ideas as being a “uniquely American concept.”

“The whole idea that voter ID is racist, or requiring some to put a stamp on a ballot is racist, or saying that waiting in line for two minutes so that they can check your ID when you vote is racist, is once again, that is a uniquely American concept. Yes, we had slavery. Yes, we had a lot of racial problems, which we’ve put behind us. But, by the way, this is something the whole globe dealt with at that period of time. This is not a uniquely American thing. And, they seem to have gotten over centuries-old battles over those questions, and voting is much more just about a scientific approach to the best way to get to the results. America has to recapture this ideal of engineering to make airplanes, and customer service to take care of people in major companies. When it comes to voting, let’s have simple processes that make it impossible to cheat, and easy to vote,” Schlapp continued.