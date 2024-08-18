CLAIM: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) claimed Sunday that Democrat vice-presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (MN) is a “retired command sergeant major.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Walz is not a retired command sergeant major. He was promoted to command sergeant major, but his rank was reduced to master sergeant a day before he retired, due to his failure to complete the requirements to remain a command sergeant major. Thus, he is a retired master sergeant (E-8), not a retired command sergeant major (E-9).

WATCH — Sen. Duckworth: Republican Attacks on Tim Walz Are "Despicable":

Duckworth said on ABC News’s This Week, “This man served 24 years in uniform. He was a — he’s a retired command sergeant major. I’m excited to have a retired command sergeant major in the vice president’s office, in the Situation Room, when we look at issues of conflicts around the world. It’s going to be great to have that experience.”

Despite Walz not being a retired command sergeant major, he has claimed that he is one since he retired from the Minnesota National Guard on May 16, 2005.

The rank and title of command sergeant major carries weight — as a command sergeant major is in charge of enlisted soldiers in a battalion. While Walz was promoted to command sergeant major, he did not retain that rank, since he retired before his contract was up and did not finish the Sergeant Majors Academy. He was reduced back to a master sergeant on May 15, 2005, a day before he retired, according to a statement from the Minnesota National Guard released on August 13, 2024. The statement said (emphasis added):

Governor Tim Walz received his notification of eligibility for retirement on August 3, 2002. He was promoted to sergeant major (E-9) on September 17, 2004, and immediately began serving as the command sergeant major for the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery while his packet was submitted to the National Guard Bureau to appoint him to command sergeant major (E-9). Once approved by NGB, he was laterally appointed to command sergeant major (E-9) on April 1, 2005. He retired from the Minnesota National Guard on May 16, 2005. Our records do not indicate when he made his request to retire. Leadership reviews and approves all requests to retire. He was administratively reduced to master sergeant (E-8) on May 15, 2005, because he did not complete all required U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy coursework.

Just got an email from a reader asking for the "link" to the statement from the Minnesota National Guard saying Tim Walz's rank was reduced to master sergeant a DAY BEFORE he retired — below is the emailed press statement I and other reporters got. pic.twitter.com/X5gSnHU6OD — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 18, 2024

Duckworth, herself a retired Army National Guard reservist, should know the distinction between the ranks of a command sergeant major and a master sergeant, yet she perpetuated the lie.

WATCH — U.S. Veteran: Tim Walz Should Drop Out of Presidential Race for Lying About His Rank:

However, she appeared to cover for Walz and deflect, calling it “despicable” for Republicans to point out Walz’s lies.

“And, frankly, it’s despicable what Republicans are doing, the same party that thinks that Donald Trump, who dodged a draft five times, who thinks veterans are suckers and losers, that’s who they think is better than someone who served 24 years in uniform, protecting and defending us every single day,” Duckworth said.

She added, “And, frankly, I don’t have a single problem with Tim Walz. I think he’s, in fact, somebody that I think will be very good for America to have in the Situation Room, with his vast military experience.”

Walz never deployed to war, serving one deployment to Italy in 2003, despite claiming to be “in war,” and not correcting people when they erroneously called him an Afghanistan War veteran.

