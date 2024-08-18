FBI Arrests D.C. Councilmember Trayon White, Charges Unclear

The FBI arrested Washington, DC, Council member Trayon White Sr. on Sunday on charges that have not yet been made clear.

The council’s chairman and two other sources confirmed the arrest to the Washington Post on Sunday. Per the report:

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) said the arrest occurred about 2 p.m. He said he was previously unaware that White was under investigation. White, a Democrat who was first elected in 2016, represents Ward 8 in Southeast Washington. The circumstances of the arrest, which occurred Sunday, and the nature of the allegations against White were not immediately clear. The FBI’s Washington Field Office declined to comment, and White and his chief of staff did not immediately return messages

“I’m anxious to get more details to understand what the situation is,” Mendelson told FOX 5. “You all know as much as I know.”

In March of this year, it was reported that White owed over $80,000 in campaign-related fines.

“The Washington City Paper reported last week that the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance levied a $20,000 fine against White and his campaign treasurer,” noted Fox 5 in March. “On top of that, OCF says White owes nearly $59,000 in public funds he received through D.C.’s Fair Elections Program.”

“The Fair Elections Program is a relatively new program where candidates can be eligible for some public financing. If a candidate receives that money, though, It’s subject to a pretty thorough audit with reporting requirements,” the report added.

