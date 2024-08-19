Tim Walz Helped a Child Murderer Leave Prison Early. Now He’s Back on Trial for More Charges

A man whose murder sentence Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (MN) commuted so he could walk out of prison early is heading to trial for more alleged crimes.

Myon Burrell was arrested in 2023 for allegedly illegally possessing a handgun and a controlled substance, the New York Post reported on Monday.

When he was 16 years old, Burrell was accused in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl — Tyesha Edwards — who was doing homework at her home in Minneapolis when a stray bullet hit her. Burrell was later given a lifelong murder sentence.

However, “Walz voted to commute Burrell’s sentence when the governor was a member of the Minnesota Board of Pardons in 2020,” the outlet said, noting the shooting happened as Burrell was allegedly trying to hit a rival gang member. Prosecutors in Minneapolis have offered to reduce Myon Burrell’s 45-year sentence by 15 years in the fatal shooting of Tyesha Edwards who died at her kitchen table while doing homework. Her life mattered. #JusticeForTyeshaEdwards pic.twitter.com/4p0l77MSBr — Malcom Chakery (@itschakery) November 30, 2020 The now 37-year-old “was arrested again in 2024 and received a separate charge of one count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance after police found evidence of a controlled substance in his car and a pill that tested for methamphetamine,” the Post report said, noting the trail for his 2023 arrest was set for this week. Walz freed a man twice convicted of killing an 11 year girl. Myon Burrell, then 16, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison after a stray bullet killed 11-year-old girl Tyesha Edwards while she was doing her homework at her dining room table in Hennepin County, Minnesota,… pic.twitter.com/0yRNEXP3Ty — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) August 10, 2024

Burrell’s life sentence was handed down by now-Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) when she worked as a prosecutor. According to the Post, there was reportedly no DNA, gun, or fingerprints linking him to the crime, and the case leaned toward eyewitnesses and jailhouse informants.

“Ultimately, Burrell’s sentence was commuted to 20 years. Burrell had already served 18 years behind bars, and the remaining two years would be served outside prison with supervision, as proposed by Walz,” the Post article said. “It was the first time in 22 years that a murder case was commuted in the state.”

Video footage shows Burrell being released from prison in December 2020:

During a recent interview, a former federal prosecutor said Walz “has to answer” for commuting Burrell’s sentence after he was convicted of murdering the little girl, Breitbart News reported Sunday.

Joe Teirab, who is running as a Republican candidate for Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, said, “I think Tim Walz has to answer for this: there’s a man in Minnesota, a criminal named Myon Burrell, and some people might know his story because Myon Burrell’s a Bloods criminal street gang member. I charged the Bloods in a more recent case”:

Tim Walz commuted the sentences of monsters and criminals while in Minnesota. Criminals LOVE the Harris-Walz ticket. pic.twitter.com/Zeyj43NJvW — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 18, 2024

In contrast, it is interesting to note that a grandmother and former business owner in Minnesota, Lisa Hanson, was jailed for defying lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.

When speaking of Walz, Hanson said, “This is the story that America needs to hear, that Tim Walz is not some cuddly, joyful coach, like all the things that the MSMs are calling him. That is not who this man is.”

“This man would like to take your rights away. He will take your rights away. Because what happened to me could have happened to anybody. What happened to me will happen to you,” she added.

Vice President Kamala Harris has chosen the radical leftist Walz as her running mate in her campaign against former President Donald Trump as the November presidential election approaches.