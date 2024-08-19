Incitement: Warnock Declares ‘Donald Trump Is a Plague’ and a ‘Clear and Present Threat’

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) told the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday night that “Donald Trump is a plague on the American conscience” and a “clear and present threat” to the country.

The astonishing remarks came just five weeks after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, amid rhetoric describing Trump as a threat to democracy.

Notably, in the wake of that assassination attempt, Warnock equivocated, using the event to admonish Republicans about the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time:

”We pray for the American family beset by a moral crisis and spiritual sickness so much deeper than partisan politics,” [Warnock] said. “The puny language of red states and blue states will not save us now. This is not about red and blue, this is not about right and left, this is about right and wrong.” But Warnock also encouraged those listening to ensure their reaction to political violence is consistent, saying the person who may have targeted Trump is no patriot, just as the people who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were not. “They are cut from the same cloth,” Warnock said. “We must cry foul, we must call out the hypocrisy of anyone who would try to condone one and not condemn the other.”

Warnock also claimed that “Donald Trump’s America is the America of January 6,” and added that while Trump might have held up a Bible to unify the country during the Black Lives Matter riots, “he should try reading it.”

