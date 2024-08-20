Breitbart’s Joel Pollak on Mark Levin: Trump Can Inspire Voters with ‘the Agenda’

Former President Donald Trump can inspire voters by focusing on “The Agenda,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak said during an appearance on The Mark Levin Show, laying out what Trump should do in his first 100 days in office.

Pollak discussed his latest book The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, noting that he came up with the idea for the book “after Trump was wrongfully convicted in Manhattan on those ridiculous charges.”

“And I said, ‘Look, I have a lot of anger about this, as many people do. It’s terrible to see this happening to our country, but let me try to channel it in a positive direction, and let me imagine that Trump overcomes all of this, and he actually takes office in January 2025. What would that look like?'” he said, explaining that he turned the book around in ten days.

One of the first things Trump should do is directly connected with the rule of law in the country, Pollak said, identifying rule of law as “the fundamental thing for any Republic.”

“But it’s under threat with all the prosecutions in civil cases against Donald Trump and all the political prisoners that this administration has created. My former boss, Steve Bannon, is one of them. He wrote the forward to the book, and he’s in prison for defying the Stalinist January 6 committee,” he said, explaining that Trump should pardon these people, non-violent people such as “the grandmother who might have walked across the lawn on the west side of the Capitol on January 6.”

“That person shouldn’t be in prison,” he said.

But it does not end there with righting those wrongs. Trump, he continued, must also go after the people who have actually threatened the country and who have “actually tried to overthrow a democratic election.”

“Revoke the security clearance of all the people who said the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation. Investigate the investigators. Investigate the January 6 committee,” Pollak said. “This country needs to understand once again and believe that justice truly is nonpartisan and that it’s fair to both sides. So we start there.”

Next, he said Trump must focus on the border. Pollak characterized himself as “a single issue border voter” because “so many of our problems stem from the chaos at our southern border.”

LISTEN:

“So you can reinstate the Remain in Mexico policy. You can build a wall. You can end catch and release. All of those are within the President’s executive authority to do. He can do it on the first day. So that’s also top priority,” he said before pivoting to foreign policy.

“Trump could bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to a close simply by calling for peace talks and making it clear that there’s no blank check. We want to make sure we check Vladimir Putin, but we’ve also got to make sure that there’s some movement toward a resolution here. And he could say that he’s going to let Israel defend itself however it needs to, and send Iran a message that this era of Biden playing both sides and weakening America is over,” Pollak said, emphasizing that Trump could do this on his first day in office.

Further, Trump must focus on economy and inflation, he continued, noting that while the president’s powers are limited on inflation itself — “You’ve got the Federal Reserve, you’ve got Congress, but he can do certain things that can set the agenda.

“He can say, for example, he’s going to veto any budget that comes to him that’s not balanced, because we have to get the federal spending under control. It’s the reason that this inflationary spiral started in the first place under Joe Biden. So he can do certain things within his powers as president without breaking the boundaries as Biden has done and been shot down by the Supreme Court so many times,” he said.

“Trump can do things that are within his authority, and he can set the country back on track toward growth and low inflation,” he continued, as Levin noted Trump will be able to do all of that “with no fear of reelection,” because he cannot run for reelection.

Pollak concluded that this is a “winnable election” for Trump.

“He’s got to focus on inspiring his own voters to believe that he can overcome all of this. He can overcome the media bias, Hollywood, early voting, vote-by-mail, all the things that Democrats have used to run their own turnout operation. And if he focuses on the agenda, if he focuses on what he can deliver on day one, then I think he can inspire confidence,” Pollak said.

“It’s all about turning out his own voters. The media bias is there, and we write about it and complain about it, and we should, but the media are doing their job, which is to turn out Democrat voters. It’s no longer to report the truth, as you pointed out in Unfreedom of the Press. They’re turning out voters,” he added.

The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, is available now.