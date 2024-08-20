Democrats Conduct Fake Delegate ‘Vote’ for Kamala Harris, Who Was Already Nominee

CHICAGO, Illinois — Delegates at the Democratic National Convention conducted a fake, “ceremonial” vote to nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as the party’s presidential ticket.

Harris was already the Democratic presidential nominee as of August 5, when delegates voted online. As the Associated Press reported:

Just as soon as Biden abruptly ended his candidacy, Harris and her team worked rapidly to secure backing from the 1,976 party delegates needed to clinch the nomination in a formal roll call vote. She reached that marker at warp speed, with an Associated Press survey of delegates nationwide showing she locked down the necessary commitments a mere 32 hours after Biden’s announcement. Harris’ nomination became official after a five-day round of online balloting by Democratic National Convention delegates ended Monday night. The party had long contemplated the early virtual roll call to ensure Biden would appear on the ballot in every state.

Harris never contested a primary election or caucus — even when she ran for president in 2019 — and never won any real votes from Democratic Party presidential primary voters, either.

On Monday, the convention announced that Harris and Walz would be “nominated” by the party in a ceremonial vote.

The convention retained the form of a traditional roll call vote, with each state having a turn to cast its votes for the two candidates.

Instead of an actual vote, however, the event became a concert, with rap artist Lil Jon performing.

