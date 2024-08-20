DNC Livewire Night 2 *** Fantasy Night: The Return of the Obamas, the ‘Dream Candidate’ for Democrats Not Named Kamala Harris

Night two of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) probably cannot go any worse for the wayward Democrat Party than night one did … but it just might.

On the second night at the “mostly peaceful” gathering of leftists in Chicago, Illinois, former President Barack Obama will return to the main stage and spotlight to give the keynote address at the end of the evening. His wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, will speak earlier in the evening. Interestingly, several Democrats are quite openly referring to Michelle Obama as their “dream candidate,” which means despite the hullabaloo from across the media that Vice President Kamala Harris is not in fact the “dream candidate” for the party. The Democrats are just kind of stuck with Harris, as they had no other options when they staged a coup against the guy who happens to be the sitting president of the United States who’s from their party President Joe Biden. It’s worth noting that they, perhaps conveniently perhaps not, shoved Biden in the trunk of the car at the end of the night well after primetime on Monday night to hasten his march to being yesterday’s news.

Speaking of the media, cracks are beginning to emerge across the establishment media when it comes to their close relationship with Democrats and particularly the Harris campaign. Several establishment reporters were critical of the DNC’s unfocused and unusually long and disjointed programming on Monday evening. If the party does not sort out these issues by Tuesday, things could begin to get much worse for Harris and Democrats–and it is definitely something to watch as the evening shakes out.

But now that Biden is firmly squashed in history’s dustbin, Democrats will look forward to the next less than 80 days to election day on Nov. 5 and their efforts to try to make the presidential race competitive again. David Plouffe, one of Obama’s closest advisers who seems to be running things at what was the Biden campaign but is now the Harris campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, did an interview early on Tuesday with Axios where he said the battleground states have returned to the traditional fight like the nation saw in 2016 or 2020. But right after he said that, a new poll emerged out of Virginia showing Republican candidate Donald Trump has again pulled into a statistical tie with Harris in the Old Dominion, flashing more warning signs for Democrats that Trump may be again expanding the map now that Harris’s sugar high has faded.

So again, the big picture this evening is a flash back to history in the good ‘ole days for modern Democrats when Obama was president–which comes after they crushed the inconvenient lump of a current president into history already–and a look at what might be the future when the other Obama might emerge in a future race for president, but not this year. Of course, while this all happens, the Democrats will continue to try to convince themselves that everything they know about Harris’s extremism and incompetence was actually a fantasy and that they do in fact have a shot at winning in November despite giant flashing warning signs emerging everywhere already less than a month into Harris’s nascent campaign. And they will try to do it while staying on schedule and not pissing everyone watching off by having pointless speeches drag on too long.

Can they execute? Follow along here, because Breitbart News will watch so you don’t have to. Below, find live updates with news and analysis from the second night of DNC primetime programming.