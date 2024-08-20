Exclusive — Sen. Marsha Blackburn Discusses Border, Inflation with Tennesseans After Completing 95-County Tour

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) discussed the many issues facing Tennesseans as she completed her 95 county tour for the sixth year in a row: inflation, open borders, and safe communities.

“For the sixth year in a row I have officially visited all of Tennessee’s 95 counties. It was exciting to hear about the ways the Volunteer State continues to grow and attract families from all over the nation from local leaders and manufacturers,” the Volunteer State senator said in a written statement. “Across the state, Tennesseans shared their concerns about high prices and the Biden-Harris administration’s wide-open border. It is clear, Tennesseans want a secure border, lower prices, and safer communities. It is an honor to represent Tennessee as the state reaches new heights in growth and development.” Blackburn released two videos that highlighted her constituent services, meeting with Tennesseans from all walks of life:

Along with her 95-County Tour, Blackburn also completes work on 3,500 casework issues on behalf of her constituents, answers 45,000 phone calls from constituents, responds to 320,000 letters from constituents, and reaches over 225,000 Tennesseans in tele-town halls across West, Middle, and East Tennessee.

In another video, Marsha Blackburn discussed how “fatigued” Tennesseans are by the “Biden-Harris agenda.

“When you look at the out-of-control inflation, it’s up over 20 percent since Biden took office, rent is up 30 percent, you have the price of gas up 40 percent, food is up over 20 percent. When you look at what has happened with the border, we see the effects of fentanyl all around us, we see gangs, we see crime in our communities, we see human trafficking, the sex trafficking, the theft that is carried out by some of these gangs,” she explained.

“That has an impact, and yes, Tennesseans are ready for policies and action that are going to make life easier. Things like my one, two, and five percent across the board spending cuts that would get down the rate of federal spending. Things like building the wall on the southern border, tough-on-crime policies, ending cashless bail, and going back to cash bail that is what Tennesseans want to see,” Blackburn added.