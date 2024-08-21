Democrat Rep. Bill Pascrell Dies at 87

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) passed away Wednesday morning, his office announced.

The New Jersey congressman, first elected to the House in 1996, had been in ill health and absent from Capitol Hill since July.

Pascrell was hospitalized in July for a respiratory infection. He was moved to a rehabilitation clinic in August but was moved back to the hospital just days later.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning,” a post from Pascrell’s X account read. “As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America.”

Pascrell’s district is D+8 according to Cook Partisan Voting Report.

Despite House Republicans’ narrow majority, the longtime Congressman’s death may not impact House votes for the remainder of the Congress.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is likely to continue his partnership with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to pass spending bills approved by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). Johnson is expected to once again extend President Joe Biden’s spending levels and priorities, first approved by Schumer and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in December 2022 during a lame duck session, instead of wielding his gavel to advance conservative priorities.

