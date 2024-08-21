Democrats Spotlight DACA Illegal Aliens at DNC: ‘We Need’ Kamala Harris

Democrats spotlighted illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program at the Democrat National Convention (DNC) to promote amnesty on Wednesday evening.

Four DACA recipients were featured at the DNC, one of whom said he is a practicing lawyer. The DACA recipients said the United States needs Vice President Kamala Harris as president so that she will prioritize getting amnesty for illegal aliens passed through Congress.

“It is disheartening to know that the court system may end DACA next year and to also hear Donald Trump calling for mass deportations,” one of the DACA recipients said.

“It is time that we recognize DREAMers for who they are: We are contributors to this great nation,” another said, while another DACA recipient said, “I support Vice President Harris who has continued to fight for DACA recipients.”

“We need a future President Harris to ensure that DREAMers like me can continue to work and provide for ourselves and our communities and families,” one of the DACA recipients said.

Earlier this month, Harris said she would back amnesty for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens through so-called “comprehensive reform.”

Such an amnesty would immediately fill the United States workforce with millions of newly legalized foreign workers against whom working and middle class Americans would have to compete.

